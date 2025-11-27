Ukraine's Economic Resilience Amidst Turmoil: Eye on Reform and Stability

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced Wednesday that a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund underscores the resilience of Ukraine's economy, even amidst the ongoing war with Russia.

She emphasized that, despite significant impacts to critical sectors such as energy and infrastructure, the economy remains functional and is effectively managing risks. This assertion, she stated on Telegram, highlights Ukraine's stable handling of its challenges.

Svyrydenko reaffirmed her government's commitment to future economic reforms. This includes preparing a 2026 budget in line with IMF guidelines while focusing on maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring debt sustainability, and combating corruption to strengthen governance.