Ukraine's Economic Resilience Amidst Turmoil: Eye on Reform and Stability

The IMF agreement highlights Ukraine's economic resilience despite ongoing war challenges. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko emphasizes the country's commitment to reforms, transparency, and fighting corruption. The government is focused on maintaining macroeconomic stability and preparing a robust 2026 budget under the IMF's framework.

Updated: 27-11-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:10 IST
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced Wednesday that a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund underscores the resilience of Ukraine's economy, even amidst the ongoing war with Russia.

She emphasized that, despite significant impacts to critical sectors such as energy and infrastructure, the economy remains functional and is effectively managing risks. This assertion, she stated on Telegram, highlights Ukraine's stable handling of its challenges.

Svyrydenko reaffirmed her government's commitment to future economic reforms. This includes preparing a 2026 budget in line with IMF guidelines while focusing on maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring debt sustainability, and combating corruption to strengthen governance.

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

