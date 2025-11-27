Power Turmoil: The Latest Coup in Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau found itself in turmoil as soldiers appeared on state television Wednesday, asserting they had seized power. This announcement followed reports of gunfire near the presidential palace, with indications that President Umaro Sissoco Embaló was deposed and arrested, just three days after national elections took place.

The spokesperson for the 'High Military Command,' Dinis N'Tchama, stated they acted due to an alleged destabilization plan aimed at manipulating election results, purportedly involving both local politicians and international figures. As a response, military leaders announced the suspension of the electoral process, cessation of media activities, and closure of all national borders.

Persistent political instability plagues Guinea-Bissau, with four coups and several failed attempts since its independence. The region, a noted hub for drug trafficking, joins a list of West African countries—Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—that have experienced recent military takeovers. Calls for a return to constitutional rule are echoed by the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)