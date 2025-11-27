Left Menu

Putin Outlines Peace Proposal Framework Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

President Vladimir Putin discussed a potential draft peace plan with the U.S. and Ukraine, which could form a future agreement to end the Ukraine conflict. He stated that Russian forces would continue their advance in Ukraine if the proposal fails. Putin emphasized the need for international recognition of any agreement.

Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin expressed openness to a peace plan discussed by the United States and Ukraine, suggesting it could be the foundation for resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Putin disclosed that the proposed plan had been presented to Russia, noting that while America's proposal considered Russia's perspective, further discussions were necessary. He emphasized Russia's commitment to providing assurances to Europe if demanded.

He insisted Ukrainian withdrawal from occupied territories was crucial for halting conflict, declaring Russian military advancements were accelerating. Putin underscored the necessity for global acknowledgment of any deal, dismissing claims of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's partiality in peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

