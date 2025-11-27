Left Menu

Sindh Stands Firm: A Rebuttal to India's Border Remarks

The Sindh Provincial Assembly passed a unanimous resolution condemning Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's comments about Sindh potentially becoming part of India. The resolution, backed by Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, affirmed Sindh's status as an integral part of Pakistan and called for diplomatic action against Singh's remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:53 IST
The Sindh Provincial Assembly unanimously passed a stern resolution on Thursday, directly addressing comments made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the possibility of Sindh joining India.

Singh, at a Sindhi community event in New Delhi, suggested that borders might change and Sindh could rejoin India, prompting a strong response from Pakistan.

The resolution, led by Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, denounced Singh's comments as 'delusional and inflammatory', urging the government to take decisive diplomatic action to counter such narratives and uphold Pakistan's territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

