Colombia’s Electoral Authority Fines Petro Campaign for Funding Violations

Colombia's electoral authority fined President Gustavo Petro's 2022 campaign 5.92 billion pesos due to irregular financing and overspending. Investigations are underway against campaign managers, including Ecopetrol's Ricardo Roa. Allegations include illegal funding and procedural fraud, with Roa potentially facing prison if found guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 28-11-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 02:19 IST
  • Colombia

Colombia's electoral authority has imposed a hefty fine on President Gustavo Petro's 2022 campaign for irregularities in its financial dealings. The campaign faces allegations of illegal funding sources, spending over the legal limit, and failing to report expenses.

The National Electoral Council decided to impose a 5.92 billion peso fine and has called for prosecutors to investigate key campaign figures, including Ricardo Roa, the current head of Ecopetrol, a major state-owned energy company. Investigations are focusing on potential illegal campaign financing, spending-limit breaches, procedural fraud, and other offenses.

The council, voting 6-3, has forwarded details to the Congress's accusations commission for further scrutiny. Ricardo Roa and other implicated leaders have denied any wrongdoing, but could face significant legal repercussions, including up to eight years in prison, if found guilty of these charges.

