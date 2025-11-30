Left Menu

BJP's Massive Protest Against Misgovernance in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal announced a large protest on December 4 against the Congress-led state's misgovernance, false promises, and administrative failure. The protest aims to highlight public disillusionment and initiate a movement for governmental change, citing unemployment, inflation, and rampant crime as key issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:39 IST
Rajeev Bindal
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Himachal Pradesh, led by President Rajeev Bindal, is planning a large-scale protest on December 4. The demonstration is against the state government's three years of what they call misgovernance, administrative collapse, and unmet promises.

Bindal claims that the Congress, which took office in 2022, has failed the public by making misleading promises and says the protest will highlight public discontent and initiate a campaign for governmental change. Key issues include rising unemployment, women's grievances, surging inflation, and unchecked criminal activities.

He criticizes the state's new 'Mitra' system for offering low honorariums to youths rather than stable job opportunities. Additionally, Bindal accuses the government of weak law enforcement and alleged complicity with mafias, resulting in increasing crime rates. The BJP plans for this protest to mark a pivotal shift in the state's political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

