U.S. Immigration Tensions Flare After Afghan Shooting Incident
U.S. authorities believe Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan immigrant accused of ambushing National Guard members in Washington, D.C., was radicalized after his arrival in the U.S. Lakanwal entered under a mass evacuation plan in 2021 and was granted asylum by the Trump administration. The incident has sparked renewed debates on immigration policies.
U.S. authorities have alleged that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan immigrant, was radicalized post-entry into the United States. Scheduled to appear on NBC's "Meet the Press," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the suspect's transformation occurred after relocating to Washington state.
The tragic event, occurring just blocks from the White House, claimed the life of one National Guard member and left another critically injured. The Trump administration has called attention to potential flaws in the vetting process, despite Lakanwal's asylum approval during Trump's presidency.
Noem's statements suggest that Lakanwal, associated with a CIA-supported unit in Afghanistan, may have adopted extremism after his U.S. arrival. The incident has prompted the Trump administration to consider a halt to asylum admissions, highlighting ongoing tensions surrounding U.S. immigration policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)