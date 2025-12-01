U.S. Immigration Tensions Flare After Afghan Shooting Incident

U.S. authorities have alleged that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan immigrant, was radicalized post-entry into the United States. Scheduled to appear on NBC's "Meet the Press," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the suspect's transformation occurred after relocating to Washington state.

The tragic event, occurring just blocks from the White House, claimed the life of one National Guard member and left another critically injured. The Trump administration has called attention to potential flaws in the vetting process, despite Lakanwal's asylum approval during Trump's presidency.

Noem's statements suggest that Lakanwal, associated with a CIA-supported unit in Afghanistan, may have adopted extremism after his U.S. arrival. The incident has prompted the Trump administration to consider a halt to asylum admissions, highlighting ongoing tensions surrounding U.S. immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)