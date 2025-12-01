Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's Health: A Battle Against Time

The health condition of Bangladesh's former premier Khaleda Zia remains critical, with no significant changes reported. The 80-year-old BNP chairperson, battling multiple health issues, was admitted to a private hospital after a severe chest infection. Discussions about potential overseas treatment continue as her condition is monitored closely.

Bangladesh's former prime minister, Khaleda Zia, remains in a critical health condition, as confirmed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Her condition, affected by a complex array of health issues, remains precarious despite hospital treatment.

Admitted to a private hospital on November 23 due to a chest infection impacting her heart and lungs, Zia was later transferred to the coronary care unit following complications. Despite medical efforts, substantial improvement remains elusive, according to Rizvi.

As discussions on the possibility of overseas treatment persist, concerns about her stability grow. The public and party leaders continue to express deep concern for Zia, urging for prayers and support during this critical time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

