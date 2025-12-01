Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Pays Tribute to Eminent Former Parliamentarians

The Rajya Sabha paid homage to former members Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Chandra Kala Pandey, and Ashk Ali Tak, acknowledging their significant contributions to Indian politics. Malhotra, Pandey, and Tak were celebrated for their dedication to public service, intellect, and community welfare, leaving a lasting legacy in their respective roles.

In a somber session on Monday, the Rajya Sabha paid tribute to distinguished former parliamentarians Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Chandra Kala Pandey, and Ashk Ali Tak. The leaders were remembered for their longstanding dedication to public service and significant influence on Indian political life.

BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who passed away at the age of 93, was honored for his impactful contributions to the political landscape of Delhi. As a veteran statesman and esteemed parliamentarian, Malhotra's legacy was underscored during the session by Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, the contributions of CPI (M) leader Chandra Kala Pandey and Congress leader Ashk Ali Tak were also commemorated. Pandey was praised for her commitment to education and social issues, while Tak was recognized for his dedication to grassroots development and minority welfare.

