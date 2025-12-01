Resilience Amid Ruin: Sri Lanka's United Response to Cyclone Ditwah's Devastation

In a move to address the catastrophic aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced the creation of a special fund on Monday. The initiative, involving both public and private sectors, aims to expedite recovery from the relentless floods and landslides that have claimed 390 lives and left 352 missing.

The World Bank is tasked with conducting a Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) to gauge the financial scope required for reconstruction. International assistance continues to bolster relief efforts, with India leading the charge, followed by significant pledges from the UK, China, Australia, and Nepal.

The island nation faces a daunting task as it confronts one of its worst flood disasters in decades. With the Joint Management Committee overseeing the fund's deployment, Sri Lanka is taking collective strides towards rebuilding resilient communities despite looming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)