Poll body deploying BLOs who ‘can’t read or write’, says Aaditya

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said some booth-level officers (BLOs), who are ''unable to read or write'', were tasked with gathering information about voters in Mumbai, and alleged multiple entries of voters in the draft list.

Addressing a press conference, the former minister said that his party had filed 3,000 to 4,000 objections in each of the 227 civic wards of Mumbai.

He said that Sena (UBT) office-bearers and frontal organisations have been scanning the draft voters' lists, looking for irregularities.

Thackeray claimed that the draft voters' lists had 14 lakh voters, with multiple entries, most of whom are ''Marathi, political workers and public representatives of the Opposition parties''.

He further accused the state election commission of sending BLOs who cannot read or write to gather and verify information about voters.

''Those who cannot read or write are visiting people's homes as BLOs. You (poll body) are sending people who do not even know how to write or read,'' he said.

Demanding the suspension of officials heading poll bodies, Thackeray said the Election Commission has turned into a circus.

He cited instances of voters with multiple entries, claiming Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde's name figured seven times in the draft list with different ages, addresses and photos, while former Mumbai mayor Shraddha Jadhav's name came up eight times in the voters' list.

The names of Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad and Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai also figured multiple times in the draft list, he said.

Thackeray also alleged that every poll booth has names of deceased voters, and this is despite their families submitting their death certificates.

Polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the richest civic body in the country, are slated to be held early next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)