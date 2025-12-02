Left Menu

HP: BJP to hold December 4 rally at Zorawar Stadium in Dharamshala despite advisory

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:10 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP has decided to hold its December 4 protest rally at Zorawar Singh Stadium in Dharamshala town of Kangra district, rejecting the administration's advice to shift the event to the Police Ground due to expected large crowds.

Leader of Opposition in HP Assembly Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP President Rajeev Bindal, who inspected the venue last Saturday (November 29) and reviewed preparations on Tuesday, said that the rally will showcase public anger against the Sukhu government and expose its ''anti-people failures.'' Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu remarked that Zorawar Stadium has a capacity of only 4,000, while the BJP claims 10,000 people will attend, making the Police Ground a more suitable option.

Meanwhile, Bindal accused the Congress government of three years of ''systemic collapse,'' citing rising crime, poor health and education services, school closures, and misuse of state resources.

