Sena MLA Nilesh Rane says 'huge cash' found in car on Maharashtra local polls eve; targets BJP

Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane has claimed that ''huge cash''was found inside a car in his native Sindhudurg district on the eve of local elections in Maharashtra, and targeted ally BJP over the development. He also said he does not need to specify who was behind such ''massive cash distribution'' in the district.

He released a video of the car purportedly carrying the cash on Monday night, and said it raised grave concerns about attempts to influence voters.

Rane's purported video shows BJP scarves inside the vehicle.

Elections to 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in parts of Maharashtra were held on Tuesday. The voting process, which began at 7.30 am, ended at 5.30 pm. Rane's allegation comes days after the police registered a case of trespassing against him after he last week claimed to have conducted a ''sting operation'' by entering the residence of a BJP worker in Kankavali town, accusing him of stockpiling cash-filled bags for voter inducement.

BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP share power in Maharashtra as part of the Mahayuti alliance. In his fresh allegations, Rane said, ''Despite the police detaining two persons from the car, no action was taken for nearly an hour. The police took the two persons to the station nearly an hour ago, but no action was initiated. There is a huge cash found in the car. The police are hesitant in noting down a complaint against these two persons, (but the complaint is being lodged) only because I and my supporters came here.'' He claimed the vehicle was from neighbouring Devgad tehsil in the district. Questioning the conduct of the authorities, Rane asked, ''Why did police wait so long to file a complaint against these perpetrators? Not a single person from among my supporters touched them.'' ''I do not have to spell out who is behind such massive cash distribution in my district. There is a vehicle without any passing number. It was confiscated only after I pointed it out,'' Rane, who represents the Kudal assembly constituency, alleged. Speaking to reporters in Sindhudurg on Tuesday, Rane said he would pursue legal action against anyone suspected of involvement in the alleged money distribution. ''I have decided to file a complaint against every person suspected to be involved in this money distribution. I have consulted a lawyer as well. Be it a police officer or officials of the State Election Commission, I will lodge complaints against these people also,'' he said.

In a separate television interview, Rane targeted BJP state president Ravindra Chavan.

''My objection is against (state BJP president) Ravindra Chavan, who is still acting as the chief of a few districts. I have never uttered a single word against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule or Chandrakant Patil, who all have been BJP's state presidents and elevated the stature of that post. It is my request to Chavan not to focus so much on an MLA like me. Grow and function as a state chief,'' he said.

Rane has repeatedly accused Chavan of scuttling an alliance between the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Sindhudurg. Earlier, he had released another video claiming that cash was found at the residence of a BJP worker and questioned whether the money was intended to influence voters in the Konkan region.

