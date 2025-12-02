Left Menu

Sena MLA booked after video shows him entering poll booth in Hingoli while woman votes

I have asked officials at the booth to prepare and submit a report on this incident. It is stated that a member of Bangars family contested polls to the Hingoli Municipal Council.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:51 IST
An offence was filed against Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar in Maharashtra's Hingoli district allegedly for sloganeering and breaching confidentiality by showing party election symbol to a woman casting vote during local body polls on Tuesday, a police official said.

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced on social media platforms purportedly showing Bangar, whose party is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, entering a polling booth while a woman was casting her vote during elections in Hingoli district. The clip showed the MLA peeking into the enclosure while the woman was casting her vote.

After the video went viral, the Election Commission sought a report from officials on duty at the polling booth concerned, he said.

Subsequently, an offence was registered against Bangar at the Hingoli city police station for allegedly engaging in sloganeering, showing election symbol to a woman casting her vote and breaching confidentiality, the official said.

The offence was registered under BNS section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 128 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (maintenance of secrecy of voting), he added.

On Tuesday, voting took place across 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the first phase of local body elections in the state, where 6,042 seats and 264 posts of council presidents were up for grabs.

Talking to reporters, an election official earlier said, ''I have seen the video. But it is incomplete. I have asked officials at the booth to prepare and submit a report on this incident.'' It is stated that a member of Bangar's family contested polls to the Hingoli Municipal Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

