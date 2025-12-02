Putin says Moscow does not want war but if Europe wants a war, then Russia is ready
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:57 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia did not want a war with European powers but that if Europe did want a war then Russia was ready right now to fight.
Putin said that European powers were making demands on a possible peace settlement for Ukraine that Moscow considers absolutely unacceptable.
