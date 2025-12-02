Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Putin says that if Europe wants war, then Russia is ready

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 21:12 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia did not want a war with European powers, but was ready to fight if Europe did want a direct conflict with Moscow.

The Kremlin chief accused European powers of hindering U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to end the war in Ukraine by putting forward proposals they knew would be "absolutely unacceptable" to Moscow so they could then accuse Russia of not wanting peace. Putin said European powers had locked themselves out of peace talks on Ukraine because they had cut off contacts with Russia.

"They are on the side of war," Putin said of European powers.

