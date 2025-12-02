Amit Shah meets Jharkhand Governor, Rajasthan CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Shah discussed with the two leaders issues related to their respective states.

The Office of the Home Minister, in separate messages on X, said that the Rajasthan Chief Minister and Jharkhand Governor met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

