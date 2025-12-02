Left Menu

White House to propose less stringent fuel economy standards, sources say

President Donald Trump is set to announce the plan at a White House event Wednesday that is expected to include executives from the Detroit Three automakers, the sources added.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:25 IST
The White House is set to propose significantly less stringent fuel economy standards, rolling back rules finalized by then President Joe Biden last year, sources told Reuters.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is expected to propose significantly reducing the 2022 through 2031 model year fuel economy requirements. President Donald Trump is set to announce the plan at a White House event Wednesday that is expected to include executives from the Detroit Three automakers, the sources added. Earlier this year, Trump signed legislation that ends fuel economy penalties for automakers.

