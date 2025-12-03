Left Menu

Kremlin after talks with U.S. envoy: we are no closer to peace in Ukraine

Russia and the United States did not clinch a compromise over peace in Ukraine, and peace is no closer to but also no further away, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday. Ushakov described the discussions as constructive but acknowledged that differences remain over Ukraine.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-12-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 03:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and the United States did not clinch a compromise over peace in Ukraine, and peace is no closer to but also no further away, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday. He noted that the sides failed to reach a compromise on one of the most difficult issues - territorial disputes.

The comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Ushakov described the discussions as constructive but acknowledged that differences remain over Ukraine.

