80.21 pc turnout recorded in Lai Autonomous District Council polls in Mizoram

A total of 80.21 per cent of over 56,000 voters exercised their franchise in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) polls held in Mizoram on Wednesday, a senior election official said.

However, a polling official died due to a suspected heart attack.

Mizoram State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana said that voting was held peacefully from 7 am to 4 pm.

No law and order incident was reported in any of the 111 polling stations during the nine-hour voting, he said.

Of the total 56,873 electors, 45,617 people cast their votes in the council polls, he said.

Lalthlangliana, however, expressed regret over the death of a polling official.

He said that Israel M S Dawngliana (43), a resident of Lawngtlai's Council Veng, who was deployed at Lungtian-II polling station, was found dead inside his room on Wednesday morning.

Although the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected to be due to a heart attack, he said.

Altogether 80 candidates, including 11 Independents, are in the fray for the council polls.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) fielded candidates in all the 25 seats, while the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated candidates in 20 constituencies, the Congress in 14 and the BJP in 10.

The counting of votes will be held on December 9.

In the last LADC polls held on December 4, 2020, the MNF, then the ruling party in the state, won 20 of the 25 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged one each and three Independent candidates were also elected.

The term of the present council will expire on December 18.

The LADC was created in 1972 under the sixth schedule for the Lai tribal people.

It has 25 elected members and four nominated members.

