Federal border agents launch immigration crackdown in New Orleans

A federal immigration crackdown began Wednesday in New Orleans under an operation that a Homeland Security official said would target violent criminals, expanding the Trump administrations sweeps that have unfolded in other US cities.

PTI | Neworleans | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:21 IST
A federal immigration crackdown began Wednesday in New Orleans under an operation that a Homeland Security official said would target violent criminals, expanding the Trump administration's sweeps that have unfolded in other US cities. The aim of the operation is to capture immigrants who were released after their arrests for crimes such as home invasion, armed robbery and rape, Homeland Security Department Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. She did not say how many agents would be deployed under the operation. Louisiana has been preparing for weeks for an immigration crackdown that Republican Gov Jeff Landry has said he would welcome. "Sanctuary policies endanger American communities by releasing illegal criminal aliens and forcing DHS law enforcement to risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens that should have never been put back on the streets," McLaughlin said. " The Trump administration also launched immigration crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina. Landry is a close Trump ally who has moved to align state policy with the White House's enforcement agenda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

