Left Menu

Bihar: JD(U) slams Tejashwi for remaining absent during Guv's address to legislators

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:26 IST
Bihar: JD(U) slams Tejashwi for remaining absent during Guv's address to legislators
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Wednesday slammed Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, for remaining absent during Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's address to members of both Houses in the state legislature.

State JD(U) president and Mahnar MLA Umesh Singh Kushwaha alleged the RJD leader's conduct was ''nothing new'' and the latter's ''track record'' has been replete with instances of ''indifference towards the functioning of the House''.

Ridiculing the former deputy CM, whose party won only 25 seats of the 243-strong assembly in the recent elections, Kushwaha said, ''He may have barely succeeded in becoming leader of the opposition this time, but if he does not mend his ways, the next time he may end up with a tally that is less than what is required for the post.'' As per the rules, the leader of the opposition should be from a party which has at least 10 per cent of the total strength of the House.

JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar asked in a sarcastic vein, ''Where has Tejashwi Yadav, whose family is protected by 160 police personnel, disappeared? Is he appearing before a court in connection with some case or has the shame of drubbing in the recent elections caught up with him?'' Incidentally, Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, was present when the governor was addressing members of the bicameral legislature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partial collapse

UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partia...

 Global
2
UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

 Global
3
1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, police say

1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, po...

 Global
4
REUTERS NEXT -Mizuho’s Katz sees 'fertile' conditions driving robust M&A market into 2026

REUTERS NEXT -Mizuho’s Katz sees 'fertile' conditions driving robust M&A mar...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025