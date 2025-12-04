Left Menu

Chess-India's Kushwaha becomes youngest player to earn FIDE rating at age 3

India's Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha has become the youngest player in chess history to earn an official FIDE rating at the age of three years, seven months and 20 days.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:07 IST
India's Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha has become the youngest player in chess history to earn an official FIDE rating at the age of three years, seven months and 20 days. Kushwaha, from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, broke the record previously held by Kolkata's Anish Sarkar, who achieved the milestone in November last year at the age of three years, eight months and 19 days.

Currently enrolled in nursery school, Kushwaha holds a rapid rating of 1,572. "It's a matter of great pride and honour for us that our son has become the youngest chess player in the world to achieve a FIDE ranking ... We want him to become a grandmaster," Kushwaha's father Siddharth Singh told Indian news channel ETV Bharat.

To achieve a FIDE ranking, a player needs to beat at least one international player. The prodigy defeated three such players in events across Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country, securing his record-breaking status.

