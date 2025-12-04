Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US reviews relationship with Tanzania over religious freedom, investment concerns, state department says

"The government of Tanzania's ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech, the presence of persistent obstacles to U.S. investment, and disturbing violence against civilians in the days leading up to and following Tanzania's October 29 elections, required this reconsideration of our ties," the department said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:12 IST
The United States is reviewing its relationship with Tanzania amid concerns over religious freedom, free speech, obstacles to U.S. investment and violence against civilians, the State Department said on Thursday.

The U.S. issued security alerts for Americans in the East African country after a general election in October was marred by violent demonstrations. Rights groups, opposition parties and the United Nations have said hundreds of people were likely killed in the clashes, though the government disputes those figures as exaggerated. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said the election was fair and

promised to investigate the violence after the turmoil led to the country's biggest political crisis in decades.

The State Department said the U.S. is conducting a comprehensive review after recent actions by the government raised grave concerns about the bilateral relationship and the reliability of Tanzania as a partner. "The government of Tanzania's ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech, the presence of persistent obstacles to U.S. investment, and disturbing violence against civilians in the days leading up to and following Tanzania's October 29 elections, required this reconsideration of our ties," the department said in a statement.

It said those actions put Americans at risk in the country.

