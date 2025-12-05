US expanding list of countries on travel ban to more than 30, Noem says

U.s. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday said President Donald Trump's administration is planning to expand the number of countries covered by its travel ban from 19 to more than 30.

"I won't be specific on the number, but it's over 30, and the president is continuing to evaluate countries," Noem said in an interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

Noem did not specify which countries would be added.

