Left Menu

US expanding list of countries on travel ban to more than 30, Noem says

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 06:32 IST
US expanding list of countries on travel ban to more than 30, Noem says

U.s. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday said President Donald Trump's administration is planning to expand the number of countries covered by its travel ban from 19 to more than 30.

"I won't be specific on the number, but it's over 30, and the president is continuing to evaluate countries," Noem said in an interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

Noem did not specify which countries would be added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Salah's benching shows every player has to earn their place at Liverpool: Van Dijk

Soccer-Salah's benching shows every player has to earn their place at Liverp...

 Global
2
Konkan Railway adds second enhanced capacity Ro-Ro rake to boost freight movement

Konkan Railway adds second enhanced capacity Ro-Ro rake to boost freight mov...

 India
3
Lionel Messi is playing for another trophy. Inter Miami to meet Vancouver in the MLS Cup final

Lionel Messi is playing for another trophy. Inter Miami to meet Vancouver in...

 Global
4
Japan issues safety advisory in China ahead of Nanjing Massacre anniversary

Japan issues safety advisory in China ahead of Nanjing Massacre anniversary

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025