Iran's Power Play: Missile Drills in Strategic Waters

Iran demonstrated its military prowess by firing multiple missiles into the Sea of Oman and near the critical Strait of Hormuz during a naval drill reported by state television on Friday.

Officials from the Revolutionary Guard highlighted the use of different missile types, such as the Qadr-110, Qadr-380, and Ghadir, with ranges up to 2,000 kilometers. This exercise marks Iran's second significant show of force after the recent Israel-Iran war.

The drills reflect Iran's strategic emphasis on maintaining control of key waterways, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a passage vital for global oil trade. The U.S. Navy continues to patrol the region to ensure the passage remains open, given the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)