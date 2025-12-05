Iran's Power Play: Missile Drills in Strategic Waters
Iran has launched a series of missiles in the Sea of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz during naval exercises. These maneuvers highlight Iran's capability and readiness to counter potential future conflicts following the recent Israel-Iran war. The drills involve various missile types and underscore strategic control in these critical waterways.
Iran demonstrated its military prowess by firing multiple missiles into the Sea of Oman and near the critical Strait of Hormuz during a naval drill reported by state television on Friday.
Officials from the Revolutionary Guard highlighted the use of different missile types, such as the Qadr-110, Qadr-380, and Ghadir, with ranges up to 2,000 kilometers. This exercise marks Iran's second significant show of force after the recent Israel-Iran war.
The drills reflect Iran's strategic emphasis on maintaining control of key waterways, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a passage vital for global oil trade. The U.S. Navy continues to patrol the region to ensure the passage remains open, given the ongoing geopolitical tensions.
