U.S. Pushes Europe for NATO Defense Leadership by 2027

The United States has put forward a proposal urging Europe to take on the majority of NATO's conventional defense roles by 2027, as shared by Pentagon officials in recent discussions with European diplomats in Washington. This move aims to shift defense responsibilities from the U.S. to Europe, seeking to redefine NATO dynamics.

Sources indicate that if Europe fails to meet this deadline, the United States may reconsider its participation in certain NATO defense coordination activities. The push from Washington has sparked concern among European officials, who question the feasibility of the timeline given existing military capacity and production challenges.

This call for change follows a broader trend demanding increased European defense spending, aligned with the European Union's goal of being self-sufficient by 2030. However, experts and analysts argue that both the 2027 and 2030 targets are ambitious, if not unrealistic, given current conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)