Left Menu

U.S. Pushes Europe for NATO Defense Leadership by 2027

The United States urges Europe to assume the majority of NATO's conventional defense responsibilities by 2027. Without progress, the U.S. may reduce participation in NATO coordination. European officials express skepticism about the timeline, highlighting challenges in military capacity and production backlogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:42 IST
U.S. Pushes Europe for NATO Defense Leadership by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has put forward a proposal urging Europe to take on the majority of NATO's conventional defense roles by 2027, as shared by Pentagon officials in recent discussions with European diplomats in Washington. This move aims to shift defense responsibilities from the U.S. to Europe, seeking to redefine NATO dynamics.

Sources indicate that if Europe fails to meet this deadline, the United States may reconsider its participation in certain NATO defense coordination activities. The push from Washington has sparked concern among European officials, who question the feasibility of the timeline given existing military capacity and production challenges.

This call for change follows a broader trend demanding increased European defense spending, aligned with the European Union's goal of being self-sufficient by 2030. However, experts and analysts argue that both the 2027 and 2030 targets are ambitious, if not unrealistic, given current conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IIFCL Secures Massive ECB Funding for Infrastructure Boost

IIFCL Secures Massive ECB Funding for Infrastructure Boost

 India
2
India's Forex Reserves See Notable Decrease Amid Global Currency Shifts

India's Forex Reserves See Notable Decrease Amid Global Currency Shifts

 India
3
Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

 India
4
BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025