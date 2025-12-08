Left Menu

Coup Aftermath: Benin Faces Uncertainty Amid Regional Tensions

The failed coup attempt in Benin, led by Lt Col Pascal Tigri, destabilized the nation briefly as soldiers sought to overthrow President Patrice Talon. Nigerian and ECOWAS forces aided in quelling the mutiny. Hostages' fates remain unclear, highlighting regional security challenges in West Africa amid a surge of coups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:58 IST
In the wake of a botched coup in Benin, tension lingers as the leader, Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, remains at large. A group of dissident soldiers briefly seized control, announcing the government's dissolution and President Patrice Talon's removal.

Swift military response, supported by Nigeria and ECOWAS forces, thwarted the effort, restoring order. However, the fate of hostages and Tigri's whereabouts are still uncertain. The Economic Community of West African States deployed a standby force, reaffirming its commitment to democracy in the region.

The coup attempt underscores security concerns in West Africa, marked by a spate of coups in recent years. Analysts note Nigeria's strategic interests in stabilizing its borders amidst ongoing security issues, reflecting on ECOWAS's inconsistent responses to such crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

