Political Firestorm Erupts: Navjot Kaur's Explosive Allegations Rock Congress

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticizes Congress for its silence on Navjot Kaur Sidhu's 'Rs 500 crore for chief minister' comment, sparking political tensions. Cheema and BJP's Tarun Chugh call for investigations into alleged corruption. Kaur, a cancer survivor, stands by her claims despite backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has sharply criticized the Congress for remaining silent on Navjot Kaur Sidhu's statement alleging that Rs 500 crore is needed to become the chief minister. This comment has ignited a significant political controversy.

Cheema, representing AAP, questioned why Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent leaders have not addressed the claim. The row intensified after the Punjab Congress suspended Kaur for her comments, while Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar suggested she seek mental health help, a suggestion Cheema deemed unwarranted.

BJP's national general secretary Tarun Chugh has called for a CBI investigation into alleged corruption, following Kaur's claims against Congress MP Sukhjinder Randhawa. Chugh insists these allegations reveal deep financial corruption within the Congress ranks, warranting thorough examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

