Venezuelan Leader's Nobel Peace Prize Absence Stirs Solidarity

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado will not be present at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, announced the head of the Norwegian Nobel Institute. Machado has been in hiding and her daughter will accept the award on her behalf, highlighting her ongoing struggle for democracy in Venezuela.

Machado's public absence began nearly a year ago following her detainment during a protest in Caracas. Despite winning an opposition primary, she was barred from the presidential race against Nicolas Maduro. Her continuous fight for democratic transition in Venezuela has earned her international recognition and solidarity.

The ceremony in Oslo will see significant attendance from prominent Latin American leaders, underpinning a collective show of support for Machado. This event follows broader issues in Venezuela involving repression and human rights violations, drawing attention from global human rights organizations to hold Maduro accountable.

