Left Menu

Venezuelan Leader's Nobel Peace Prize Absence Stirs Solidarity

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado misses Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo. Her daughter accepts on her behalf as Machado remains in hiding, emphasizing her struggle for democracy in Venezuela. Notable Latin American figures demonstrate solidarity by attending the event amidst regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:14 IST
Venezuelan Leader's Nobel Peace Prize Absence Stirs Solidarity
Maria Corina Machado
  • Country:
  • Norway

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado will not be present at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, announced the head of the Norwegian Nobel Institute. Machado has been in hiding and her daughter will accept the award on her behalf, highlighting her ongoing struggle for democracy in Venezuela.

Machado's public absence began nearly a year ago following her detainment during a protest in Caracas. Despite winning an opposition primary, she was barred from the presidential race against Nicolas Maduro. Her continuous fight for democratic transition in Venezuela has earned her international recognition and solidarity.

The ceremony in Oslo will see significant attendance from prominent Latin American leaders, underpinning a collective show of support for Machado. This event follows broader issues in Venezuela involving repression and human rights violations, drawing attention from global human rights organizations to hold Maduro accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025