Tripura LoP demands removal of Bikash Debbarma from Cabinet for 'inflammatory' statement

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, on Monday demanded the removal of Tribal Welfare minister Bikash Debbarma from the Manik Saha cabinet for his alleged unconstitutional and inflammatory statement against BJP's ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP).

The TMP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) are junior partners of the NDA government in Tripura.

At a rally in Agartala on December 13, Debbarma had reportedly threatened TMP leaders and workers that he would ''rip them apart like chicken'' if they don't stop 'hooliganism'.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, and two more ministers, Sushanta Chowdhury and Tinku Roy were present at the event.

''The way Tribal Welfare minister Bikash Debbarma has threatened to rip apart TMP leaders and workers like chicken is totally unconstitutional, inflammatory, and it attracts cognizable offence. I strongly condemned the minister's statement,'' Chaudhury said in a video post.

He, however, said the political parties have their own views over the aggressive activities of the TMP, but a minister can't make such an inflammatory statement against any political party.

''I urge Governor N Indrasena Reddy and the chief minister to remove Bikash Debbrama from the cabinet immediately. If it is not done, the political atmosphere, which has already been contaminated will be destroyed in the state,'' he said.

Chaudhury also requested the police to take lawful action against the minister after analysing the video footage of the rally.

