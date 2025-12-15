Finnable Wins ETBFSI Digital Lending Innovation Excellence Award 2025

Bengaluru, December 15, 2025: Finnable has been honored with the Digital Lending Innovation Excellence Award at the ETBFSI Exceller Awards 2025, reinforcing its position among India's most forward-looking and disciplined lenders. The award acknowledges our ability to combine advanced technology with strong on-ground operations to responsibly expand credit access for India's young salaried workforce. Finnable has emerged as a trusted lender for mid-income professionals earning ₹15,000–₹50,000, a segment that continues to remain underserved by traditional financial institutions despite stable incomes and strong repayment behaviour. Through our differentiated underwriting approach and customer-first design, we are helping this segment access credit with confidence. The Tech Behind the Win: Fintelligence At the core of Finnable's lending engine is Fintelligence, a proprietary credit intelligence platform that unifies risk models, behavioural insights, and operational workflows into a single, integrated environment. Instead of depending solely on bureau data, our system evaluates contextual signals that reflect an individual's financial stability and intent to repay. The platform powers faster decisions, reduces uncertainty in first-time borrower segments, and strengthens Finnable's ability to scale responsibly while maintaining asset quality that ranks among the best in the industry. Finnable's Strong Fundamentals Finnable's operations are intentionally designed to blend digital convenience with human reliability. This includes: • Tech-enabled onboarding with clear, transparent journeys • On-ground verification that builds credibility and reduces fraud • On-payroll collections teams that ensure accountability and long-term borrower relationships This hybrid structure has become one of Finnable's biggest strengths, allowing us to grow rapidly while keeping GNPA at 1.1%—a benchmark for sustainable digital lending "India's salaried workforce deserves credit experiences that feel fair, intuitive, and reliable," said Amit Arora, Co-Founder. "This recognition reinforces our belief that responsible technology and disciplined lending can go hand in hand. We're proud to build a platform that supports millions of working professionals as they progress in their financial lives." Commenting on the award, Finnable's CEO, Nitin Gupta added, "Innovation in lending must always align with long-term asset quality. Our approach has been to design systems that understand the customer deeply while protecting the integrity of the loan book. This award is a meaningful acknowledgement of that philosophy." About the ETBFSI Exceller Awards The ETBFSI Exceller Awards celebrate breakthroughs that are shaping the future of banking, financial services, and insurance in India. Finnable's win in the Digital Lending Innovation Excellence category highlights its role as a leader in building transparent, technology-led credit solutions for a new generation of consumers. The Road Ahead for Finnable With a mission to empower India's rising professionals, Finnable aims to strengthen its technology stack, expand its reach across more cities, and develop products that support customers across different stages of their financial journey. The company remains focused on building a lending model that is sustainable, data-led, and deeply aligned with customer wellbeing.

