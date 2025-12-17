Rajya Sabha MP Calls for Ban on 10-Minute Delivery Apps: A Plea for Gig Worker Rights

In a stringent critique of quick commerce apps, Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, has condemned the 10-minute delivery model for imposing oppressive conditions on gig workers. He describes these workers, drivers, and riders as the underappreciated backbone of billion-dollar companies.

Chadha argues that this delivery model coerces gig workers into reckless driving and exposes them to customer abuse, all without basic worker protections like regular employment benefits. He proposes regulated working hours and improved labor conditions akin to those enjoyed by regular employees.

Praising recent labor codes for recognizing gig workers, Chadha insists more must be done for their dignity and financial security. He also criticized the government's AI policies, advocating for a 'Make AI in India' initiative to position India as a tech leader and provide free AI tools to citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)