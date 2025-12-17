Left Menu

Ray Dalio's Investment Initiative for Future Generations

Billionaire Ray Dalio collaborates with the Trump administration to fund investment accounts for children in Connecticut. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the initiative, revealing that 20 other states may join. The goal is securing donors for every U.S. state to support children born from 2025 to 2028.

Ray Dalio, a billionaire investor, is set to partner with the Trump administration to fund investment accounts aimed at benefiting children in Connecticut. This initiative, revealed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is part of a broader effort to garner donors for each U.S. state.

As many as twenty other states are considering joining this initiative, which targets children born between 2025 and 2028. Dalio's involvement marks a significant step in securing financial futures for upcoming generations across the nation.

The strategic push to establish these so-called Trump accounts intends to ensure that children in every U.S. state have access to early financial investments, highlighting a coordinated effort to expand economic opportunities nationwide.

