Ray Dalio's Investment Initiative for Future Generations

Ray Dalio, a billionaire investor, is set to partner with the Trump administration to fund investment accounts aimed at benefiting children in Connecticut. This initiative, revealed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is part of a broader effort to garner donors for each U.S. state.

As many as twenty other states are considering joining this initiative, which targets children born between 2025 and 2028. Dalio's involvement marks a significant step in securing financial futures for upcoming generations across the nation.

The strategic push to establish these so-called Trump accounts intends to ensure that children in every U.S. state have access to early financial investments, highlighting a coordinated effort to expand economic opportunities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)