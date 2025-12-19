The Assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi: A Nation Mourns

In a shocking turn of events, Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising, passed away on Thursday after being shot last week in a brazen attack. He was undergoing treatment in Singapore for his critical injuries, but succumbed to them despite efforts to save his life.

Following the tragic news, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed the nation, expressing profound grief over Hadi's death and vowed to apprehend those responsible. A state of mourning has been declared, as Hadi's influence in the political landscape was undeniable.

In response to the assassination, the government swiftly initiated 'Operation Devil Hunt 2' to address the deteriorating law and order environment. Meanwhile, protesters converged at Shahbagh intersection, demanding justice, while security protocols for politicians were reinforced with plans for firearm licenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)