Unifying Force: General Dwivedi's 'IKIGAI' Framework for Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi presented a new strategic initiative dubbed 'IKIGAI' to unify Indo-Pacific nations in leveraging land power for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Virtually addressing the 3rd Land Forces Summit, attended by high-ranking officials from several Asia-Pacific nations, General Dwivedi highlighted IKIGAI's components, which include interoperability, technological cooperation, and security assurances.

The summit served as a platform for encouraging multilateral defense collaboration, underscoring the importance of shared diagnosis, principles, and actions in tackling regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)