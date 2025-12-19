Left Menu

Unifying Force: General Dwivedi's 'IKIGAI' Framework for Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi introduced the 'IKIGAI' framework to synergize land power among Indo-Pacific nations for peace. At the 3rd Land Forces Summit, emphasis was placed on collective actions through shared diagnostics and principles, underscoring collaboration in defense, technology, and humanitarian assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:59 IST
  India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi presented a new strategic initiative dubbed 'IKIGAI' to unify Indo-Pacific nations in leveraging land power for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Virtually addressing the 3rd Land Forces Summit, attended by high-ranking officials from several Asia-Pacific nations, General Dwivedi highlighted IKIGAI's components, which include interoperability, technological cooperation, and security assurances.

The summit served as a platform for encouraging multilateral defense collaboration, underscoring the importance of shared diagnosis, principles, and actions in tackling regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

