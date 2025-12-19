Rising Tensions: Tripura Poised for Action Amid Bangladesh Unrest

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on Friday that the state government is fully prepared to handle any potential threats following violent protests in Bangladesh. The unrest was sparked by the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which resulted in widespread demonstrations across the nation.

Discussing the upheaval in Bangladesh, the Chief Minister highlighted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's forced departure amidst rising instability. Amidst fears of escalating tensions, regional security has been tightened, and the government has been maintaining regular updates with Delhi on the situation.

Saha emphasized the importance of technology in modern conflict resolution, declaring Tripura's readiness for any developments. Reports indicate that security forces have intensified their vigilance along the international border to mitigate risks of spillover violence following attacks on sites within Bangladesh, including a residence for an Indian diplomat.

(With inputs from agencies.)