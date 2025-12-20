Nitin Nabin's New Role: Strengthening BJP's Roots
BJP's new working president, Nitin Nabin, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated him in his new role. Nabin expressed gratitude and shared a traditional art gift. The meeting signifies a generational shift, highlighting Nabin's potential to reinforce the party's grassroots efforts.
Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed BJP working president, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solidify his new responsibilities.
Modi praised Nabin's leadership capabilities and offered his best wishes, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level.
In a gesture of cultural appreciation, Nabin presented Modi with traditional artworks symbolizing Bihar's heritage, indicating a blend of tradition with political duties.
