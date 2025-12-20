Change of Command: Lieutenant General Donovan Takes Charge in Latin America
Lieutenant General Frank Donovan has been nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to head the Southern Command of the U.S. military, following the early retirement of Admiral Alvin Holsey. The change comes amid escalating tensions with Venezuela and increased scrutiny of military operations in the region by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
In a significant military leadership shake-up, President Donald Trump has nominated Lieutenant General Frank Donovan to lead the U.S. Southern Command, a critical military unit overseeing operations in Latin America.
This nomination follows the unexpected early retirement of Admiral Alvin Holsey, who stepped down amidst mounting tensions with Venezuela, including a recent oil tanker seizure and deadly altercations involving drug-smuggling operations.
According to multiple sources, Holsey's departure was allegedly prompted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's dissatisfaction with Southern Command's performance, as he aims to enhance military effectiveness in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
