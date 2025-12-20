Sweeping Civic Wins: BJP and PPA Lead Arunachal's Municipal Elections
The BJP and Peoples' Party of Arunachal achieved significant victories in Arunachal Pradesh's municipal elections. BJP secured 14 out of 20 seats in Itanagar, while PPA won five of eight in Pasighat. The Congress party failed to secure any seats, highlighting a strong performance by women candidates.
The recent municipal elections in Arunachal Pradesh saw decisive victories for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA). BJP emerged dominant in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), clinching 14 out of the 20 available seats. Notably, four of these seats were won uncontested.
In the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) elections, PPA established a significant presence by winning five of the eight wards. The elections marked a considerable setback for the opposition Congress, which failed to secure any seats in both civic bodies. Additionally, women candidates showcased strong performances, winning half of the IMC seats.
The voting process involved the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for municipal elections, while the counting of votes for the ongoing panchayat bodies, including zilla parishad and gram panchayat seats, is still underway through traditional ballot papers. These simultaneous polls took place on December 15, as confirmed by State Election Commission Secretary Taru Talo.
