U.S. Special Envoy to Greenland Sparks Renewed Danish Concerns

The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to appoint Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland has reignited concerns within Denmark and Greenland about the United States' intentions. The appointment highlights Trump's interest in the mineral-rich Arctic territory, which he argues benefits U.S. security and resources.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Denmark's Foreign Minister, has voiced strong disapproval, indicating plans to summon the U.S. ambassador to express Denmark's concerns. Meanwhile, Greenland leaders have reiterated their commitment to self-determination and their right to make independent decisions about their future.

Governor Landry expressed gratitude for the role on social media, stating it aligns with U.S. interests. Despite Danish objections, the Trump administration continues its assertive stance on Greenland, underscoring the island's strategic importance to national security and military positioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)