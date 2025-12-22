Haryana Assembly's Electoral Roll Debate Sparks Political Storm
The Haryana Assembly witnessed heated exchanges over a motion to discuss the electoral roll revision, leading to walkouts by Congress MLAs. Chief Minister Saini defended the importance of the debate against allegations of election malpractices, while the opposition maintained it was a Union issue, unfit for state-level discussion.
The Haryana Assembly became a battleground as a motion to discuss electoral roll revisions ignited fiery exchanges, culminating in the Congress MLAs staging a walkout. The contentious debate suggested deep-rooted political tensions, with each side holding firm to their interpretations of jurisdictional authority.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini defended the motion, asserting the need for transparency amidst accusations of 'vote theft' from Congress. He emphasized that the large majority achieved by his government warranted open dialogue to counter what he termed 'a state of confusion' spread by the opposition.
However, the dissenting voice of the opposition, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, argued that such matters fell within the Union list's domain, questioning the discussion's legitimacy in the state assembly. As tensions flared, further political maneuvering saw the passage of a resolution condemning the opposition's conduct.
