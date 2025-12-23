BJP Leader's Strategic Courtesy Calls in Bihar
BJP national working president Nitin Nabin met with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The meetings were part of a courtesy visit, accompanied by party leaders and marking Nabin's first visit to his constituency since his recent promotion.
Nitin Nabin, the national working president of the BJP, undertook a series of courtesy visits in Bihar, engaging with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.
The meetings were held at Lok Bhavan and 1, Anne Marg, respectively, with Nabin accompanied by notable party figures including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, as well as state party president Sanjay Saraogi.
These engagements mark Nabin's inaugural visit to his constituency of Bankipur since his elevation to the presidency just 10 days prior, following an address at Miller High School attended by local BJP workers.
