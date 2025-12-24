Strengthening Ties: IAF Chief's Diplomatic Mission in Egypt

In a significant move to bolster military relations, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh is in Egypt with the aim of deepening cooperation with the Egyptian Air Force. During his official visit, the IAF Chief was briefed on EAF operations and visited several key installations.

On his introductory day, Air Chief Marshal Singh visited Berighat Air Base, participated in staff discussions, and paid homage at the historic Heliopolis War Memorial, marking India's tribute to shared military history. His itinerary reflects a commitment to strengthening ties between the two nations.

Continuing his visit, the IAF Chief toured Cairo West Air Base, attended briefings at the Fighter Weapons School, and inspected key operational and maintenance facilities. He also met with the Indian Ambassador to Egypt, underscoring the significance of this mission in reinforcing diplomatic and defense collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)