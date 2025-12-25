Left Menu

Congress Goes Solo: A High-Stakes Gamble in Mumbai's Civic Elections

The Congress has decided to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections independently, creating a multi-cornered contest. The move reflects strategic recalibration but carries risks, as the political landscape is dominated by strong alliances. This decision has significant implications for Congress' future in Maharashtra politics.

The Congress party's decision to independently contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections has fragmented the opposition, turning the January 15 polls into a fierce multi-party contest.

The decision stems from Congress' refusal to ally with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) due to its alignment with Raj Thackeray's MNS, a party known for divisive politics.

This bold strategic shift aims to consolidate support from minority, Dalit, and migrant voters, but the risk is high as Congress grapples with organizational challenges and a reconfigured political landscape in Mumbai.

