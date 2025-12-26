Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen dies at 72

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, officials said here.

He was 72.

Sen was undergoing treatment at the hospital in the southern city after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke, the officials said.

The veteran leader is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the Speaker and recalled Sen's efforts to boost Tripura's progress. ''Pained by the passing of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji, Speaker of the Tripura Assembly. He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura's progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,'' the PM said on X. Sen's body will be brought to Tripura on Saturday, the officials said. He was the MLA from the Dharmanagar assembly constituency in North Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed grief over the demise of the Assembly Speaker.

''I am deeply shocked. The passing away of the Speaker is an irreparable loss to the party. I conveyed my deep condolences to the bereaved family and his followers, ''the CM wrote on Facebook.

As a mark of respect, the state government declared a three-day state mourning from Friday, said a notification by the General Administration (GA, Political) department.

The state authorities also announced the closure of all the government offices, institutions, schools, colleges and other educational institutions on Friday.

