BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

BJP's Uttarakhand unit chief, Mahendra Bhatt, has approached local law enforcement after receiving a series of death threats, according to official sources on Sunday.

In his formal complaint to SSP in Dehradun, Bhatt stated that he received continuous threats from an unknown caller using abusive language on his personal phone. Bhatt suspects this is part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish his political image.

As a Rajya Sabha MP, Bhatt has called for police to identify and take action against the perpetrator. BJP state media in-charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan, affirmed that such threatening tactics would not deter party members from their commitment to public service and state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)