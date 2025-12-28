BMC Elections: Political Parties Gear Up for January Showdown

The political landscape in Mumbai is charged as the Ajit Pawar-led NCP reveals its first list of candidates for the upcoming BMC elections slated for January 15. The NCP, though part of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, is opting to run independently, marking a significant move in the city's electoral politics.

In a parallel development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced 51 candidates, setting the stage for a fierce battle in the cash-rich BMC elections. Other political entities, like the Congress, are also finalizing their strategies, with sources disclosing plans to contest over 150 seats in collaboration with the VBA.

The electoral scene is a complex one, reflecting a tapestry of alliances and independent strategies. The BJP city chief had earlier distanced his party from aligning with the NCP, with issues surrounding NCP leader Nawab Malik intensifying the drama. As the nomination deadline approaches, Mumbai's municipal elections are set to be a closely watched event.

(With inputs from agencies.)