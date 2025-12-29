Congress Leader's Social Media Post Sparks Controversy
Congress leader N Subramanian faced police questioning over the allegedly manipulated sharing of a photo showing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with a Sabarimala gold case suspect. Subramanian denies posting AI-generated images and claims the photo came from public records, arguing other users have shared it without issue.
In a controversial move, Congress leader N Subramanian was interrogated by the local police on Monday regarding the dissemination of a photograph on social media depicting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Unnikrishnan Potty, who is involved in the Sabarimala gold case.
The incident follows earlier uproar when Subramanian, a prominent state-level political figure, was temporarily detained over the weekend by the police. He was later released after public demonstrations, with instructions to present himself for further questioning.
Subramanian maintains that the photo was sourced from official public records and denies accusations of using AI-generated images. Questioning the police's actions, he highlights inconsistency, noting that similar cases have not been pursued against others sharing the same photo. A legal case under Section 192 and Section 120(o) has been filed against him.
