Justice Mission 2025: Taiwan's Stand for Independence

China has issued a stern warning against Taiwan's independence as it continued military exercises dubbed "Justice Mission 2025." This move underscores China's determination to prevent any secession efforts and stave off foreign interference.

Taiwan, historically tied to China but governed under the Republic of China since 1949, faces complex international relations. Despite limited formal recognition, Taiwan maintains de facto independence with its own government, military, and currency.

President Lai Ching-te, often labeled a separatist by China, stresses Taiwan's sovereign status. Proposals for constitutional changes to declare a "Republic of Taiwan" remain challenging amid political division and external pressures.